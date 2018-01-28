Mann ki Baat: One daughter same as 10 sons

New Delhi: In his first Mann Ki Baat radio programme of 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on women empowerment, generic medicine campaign Jan Aushadhi yojana, and Padma awardees on Sunday.

“Today we talk about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, but ages ago, our holy books said that one daughter is worth 10 sons,” said the Prime Minister.

Recalling the achievements of astronaut Kalpana Chawla, he said, “She set an example for the daughters of India and taught them that nothing is impossible for them.”

He also refers to INSV Tarini, with an all-women crew on board under the command of Vartika Joshi, which is currently circumnavigating the globe. Three braveheart women Bhavna Kanth, Mohana Singh and Avani Chaturvedi have become fighter pilots and are undergoing training on the Sukhoi- 30. An Air India Boeing jet with an all-woman crew led by Kshamata Vajpayee flew from Delhi to San Francisco, USA and back. These are all women achievers.

Today women are not just advancing in myriad fields; they are leaders. Today there are many sectors where our woman power is playing a pioneering role, establishing milestones, said PM Modi on Mann ki Baat.

Dantewada in Chattisgarh is a Maoist infested region. Violence, torture, explosives, guns, pistols… the Maoists have created a scary reign of terror. In this dangerous atmosphere, Adivasi women are becoming self-reliant by driving e-rickshaws. In a short span of time, a number of women have become part of this phenomenon, PM Modi said today.

The Prime Minister also spoke on Jan Aushadhi Yojana which offers citizens access to medicines at a subsidised rate. “There are more than 3000 medicine centres across the country under the scheme.”