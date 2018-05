Bhubaneswar: Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Photograph clicked at the 11th century Lingaraj Temple in 2017 has emrged as the ‘most popular photo” shared by a leader for the year.

“Prayed at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. The magnificence of the temple and Temple complex leaves a lasting impression on the mind”, the PM Tweeted while posting the photo on social media.

He had visited the temple during BJP”s two-day National Executive meet in Bhubaneswar April last year.