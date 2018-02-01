PM Modi writes book titled ‘Exam Warriors’ for students

New Delhi: In a bid to reach out to students during his Mann Ki Baat radio show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a book for students who battle stress and anxiety during examinations.

The book, slated to be released on February 3, talks about the ways in which students can tackle the stress.

The book has been titled ‘Exam Warriors’ and mentions various means such as practicing yoga.

The book is being brought out by publishing major Penguin.

Publishers Penguin Random House (PRH) India said the book will be in multiple languages, it will cover many aspects that students can relate to, especially with regard to the crucial class X and XII board examinations.

The tone and tenor of the book, which states why it is important to prioritize knowledge over marks, and how to take responsibility for the future, is informal and conversational.

Publishers said, through the book, the prime minister hopes to become a friend of the students and support them as they prepare for the examinations.