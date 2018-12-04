PM Modi works for industrialists, says Rahul Gandhi

National
By pragativadinewsservice
PM Modi works for industrialists
3

Alwar: Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of not honouring his words to provide employment to two crore youth in the country during his regime.

Addressing an election rally here on Tuesday he targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his promise and sought to know why four youths committed suicide here recently.

Related Posts

SC approves 2 member SIT to probe anti-Sikh riots

Bulandshahr violence: Police arrest 4, detain 5

Online MDM monitoring: SC penalises 6 states

He said Modi in his elections speeches in 2014 had said he would give jobs to 2 crore youths, but it did not happen till date.

Gandhi said three friends died and another was injured after they allegedly jumped before a moving train in a suspected suicide pact in Alwar district last month.

It was revealed that they were depressed due to unemployment. He said  the prime minister is busy filling the coffers of industrialists.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.