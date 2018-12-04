PM Modi works for industrialists, says Rahul Gandhi

Alwar: Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of not honouring his words to provide employment to two crore youth in the country during his regime.

Addressing an election rally here on Tuesday he targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his promise and sought to know why four youths committed suicide here recently.

He said Modi in his elections speeches in 2014 had said he would give jobs to 2 crore youths, but it did not happen till date.

Gandhi said three friends died and another was injured after they allegedly jumped before a moving train in a suspected suicide pact in Alwar district last month.

It was revealed that they were depressed due to unemployment. He said the prime minister is busy filling the coffers of industrialists.