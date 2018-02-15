PM Modi visits Arunachal Pradesh, inaugurates Convention Centre in Itanagar

Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. At a function in Itanagar, PM Modi inaugurated the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre. This Convention Centre has an auditorium, conference halls and an exhibition hall.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the State Civil Secretariat Building to the nation and laid the Foundation Stone of the Academic Block of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science.

He said most of the key departments are based in the new Secretariat. This makes it easier for people coming from distant villages, he added, noting that coordination and convenience are enhanced.