PM Modi to visit Cyclone Ockhi-affected areas today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Cyclone Ockhi-affected areas of Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala today (December 19).

The prime minister is slated to review the situation arising in the aftermath of the cyclone, and the status of relief operations, at Kavaratti, Kanyakumari, and Thiruvananthapuram. He will also meet with officials and public representatives.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet with cyclone victims, including fishermen and farmer delegations.

The cyclone has left a trail of destruction in southern and western India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, killing 115 people and leaving over 100 missing.

Earlier yesterday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, requesting to declare a comprehensive special financial package for the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshwadeep to undertake rehabilitation in the wake of the cyclone.

The Congress party leadership had blamed PM Modi for not arriving to be with the grieving.