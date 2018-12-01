PM Modi, UN chief discuss over climate change issue

United Nations: The issue of climate change has figured in G 20 Summit meet as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN chief Antonio Guterres held discussions on the matter.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Secretary-General Guterres and the Indian leader discussed the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP24).

Talking to media the spokesperson of UN chief Stephane Dujarric said Guterres thanked the Indian Prime Minister Modi for his commitment to increase India’s nationally determined contributions to the Paris Agreement.

He said it is heartening to note that India is extremely concerned about climate change.

As per the Paris Climate Agreement, India has targeted to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions up to 35 per cent by 2030.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted after the meeting that he had an “excellent meeting” with Guterres on climate change.