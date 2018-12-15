PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rae Bareli and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow (December 16).

At Rae Bareli, the Prime Minister will inspect the Modern Coach Factory. At a public meeting, he will flag-off the 900th coach, and a Humsafar Rake of this Factory. He will dedicate to the nation, inaugurate, or lay the Foundation Stone of various development projects. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering.

The Prime Minister will then proceed to Prayagraj. He will inaugurate a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre for the Kumbh Mela. He will perform Ganga Pujan, and visit the Swachh Kumbh exhibition. Shri Narendra Modi will also visit the “Akshayvat” in Prayagraj.

The Prime Minister will then proceed to Andawa, where he will dedicate to the nation, inaugurate, or lay the Foundation Stone of various development projects. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering.

The Prime Minister will then arrive at Bamrauli Airport, Prayagraj. He will inaugurate the new terminal building of the Airport, before returning to Delhi.