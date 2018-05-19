Headlines

PM Modi to visit Odisha on May 26

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on May 26, State BJP president Basanta Kumar Panda informed on Saturday.

The PM will visit the state to grace the meeting of the saffron party in Cuttack on completion of four years of his government.

The PM will address on the pro-people as well as developmental schemes and policies of the BJP government at the Centre attending a mega public rally programme to be held at Bali Jatra ground during his one-day visit, said Panda at party’s state executive meeting.

