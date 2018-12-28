PM Modi to visit Bolangir on Jan 16

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bolangir on January 16 to attend a mega public rally, informed BJP State General Secretary Prithviraj Harichandan on Friday.

PM Modi will attend Swabhiman Samavesh of the party and address a party convention. The PM is also be visiting Odisha on January 5 and Bolangir will be his second visit in the New Year.

Prior to his visit to Bolangir, he will also visit Odisha on January 5 to attend a public meeting in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district.

Earlier on December 24, Modi visited Odisha and launched various developmental projects including a new campus of IIT Bhubaneswar and laid the foundation stone of IISER in Berhampur.