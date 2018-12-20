PM Modi to roll out projects worth Rs 14,523 cr in Odisha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation and inaugurate a basket of projects worth Rs 14,523 crores during his scheduled visit to Odisha on December 24.

The projects include the foundation laying of Paradip Hyderabad Pipeline Product Project (PHPL) by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd worth R 3,800 crore and Bokaro-Angul section of Jagdishpur-Haldia&Bokaro-Dhamra Gas Pipeline Project (PM Urja Ganga) by Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) worth R 3,437 crore.

This was informed to mediapersons by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a joint Press Conference with Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma here today.

The 1212 km long Paradip – Hyderabad Product Pipeline is being built by IOC Ltd. at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 3,800 crores. It is capable of transporting 4.5 MMTPA of petrol, diesel, kerosene and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).

The pipeline originates at Paradip and traverses through three States – Odisha (329 Km), Andhra Pradesh (723 Km) and Telangana (160 Km) before terminating at Hyderabad. The pipeline has delivery cum pumping stations at Behrampur, Vizag, Rajahmundry and Vijaywada.

Similarly, the 667 Km long Bokaro-Angul pipeline sections of the landmark Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline Project (PM Urja Ganga) is being built by the Gas Authority of India Limited at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 3,437 crores.

The pipeline is a part of the landmark Pradhan MantriUrja Ganga project and traverses 367 Km across 5 districts in Odisha and 360 Km across 6 districts in Jharkhand.

The PM will flag-off a basket of projects totaling an investment of over Rs 14,523 crores in Odisha.

The other projects include laying foundation for construction of permanent campus of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Berhampur, six laning of Chandikhole-Bhadrak section of NH-5 on Hybrid Annuity model, four-laning of Cuttack-Angul Section of NH- 42 on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, six laning of Bhubaneswar-Puintola section of NH-5 of 132.14 kilometers and inauguration of an ESIC hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, Modi will also dedicate the new campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Bhubaneswar to the nation which was built at a cost of Rs 1,260 crore.