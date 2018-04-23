PM Modi to meet Chinese president for talks on April 27-28

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Wuhan, China for an “informal’ summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping from April 27 to 28.

Announcing this on Sunday in Beijing at a joint press conference after talks with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the two sides had reached a ‘broad-based consensus on high level interactions and cooperation between China and India.’

Official said, “The two leaders will have discussions of a strategic nature concerning the once-in-a-century shifts going on in the world. They will also exchange views on overarching strategic matters concerning the future of China-India relations.” This will be Modi’s fourth visit to China since assuming office in 2014.

He is expected to visit again to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in June. Noting that the the global situation is undergoing a profound change, Wang said, “China and India are natural partners in cooperation. Our common interests far outweigh our differences, and the two countries have no choice other than to pursue everlasting friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and a common development.”

It is against this backdrop that President Xi and PM Modi have decided to hold the informal summit. The summit will go a long way towards deepening the mutual trust between the two neighbours”. “We agreed that as two major countries and large emerging economies, healthy development of India-China relations is important for the emergence of an Asian century,” Swaraj said.