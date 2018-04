PM Modi to inagurate Buddha Jayanti celebrations on April 30

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by the Ministry of culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on April 30, according to a statement. A conglomerate of Buddhist institutions will come together to showcase the various facets of Buddhist traditions.

“The PM and other dignitaries will pay their respects to the sacred relics specially brought for the occasion from the National Museum to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. He will also offer Sangha Dana to the venerated Sangha”.

Modi had in 2015 announced that Buddha Jayanti Day would be commemorated and celebrated as an annual event by the nation.