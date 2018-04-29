Headlines

PM Modi to inagurate Buddha Jayanti celebrations on April 30

Pragativadi News Service
PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday share his thoughts with the people in India and abroad, through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

This will be the 43rd edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, which will broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application.

Union Minister Vijay Goel will join the Prime Minister’s programme, along with the people of Village Bharthal, at the residence of former Nigam Parishad, Ramniwas, in Sector 26, Dwarka, Delhi.

It will be streamed on the you Tube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.  In his 42nd edition, Modi emphasised on preventive health care awareness, stating that extensive work is going on to set up Health Wellness Centres across the country.  A 3D animation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi depicting ‘Trikonasana’ (the triangle posture) yoga was released in the same edition.

