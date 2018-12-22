PM Modi to attend public meeting in Baripada on Jan 5

Bhubaneswar: After his scheduled visit to Odisha on December 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again visit the on January 5, 2019, state BJP president Basant Panda informed on Saturday.

The PM will address a public meeting in Baripada on January 5. Union ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan will also be in attendance during the meeting, Panda said.

Panda said party workers from five districts and four Lok Sabha constituencies of the state will take part in the meeting. Moreover, the PM will visit western Odisha on January 16.

Notably, PM Modi will lay foundation stones for several developmental projects worth Rs 14,523 crores in the state during his visit on December 24.