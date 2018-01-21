PM Modi takes Yoga to World Economic Forum meet in Davos

New Delhi: With Yoga on the platter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to represent India in an event of the World Economic Forum that is set to commence in Davos on Monday. The event will have yoga sessions twice a day – every morning and evening.

“For the first time, #Yoga will be performed on the platform of World Economic Forum. Two of our Aacharyas will be leaving for Davos today and will be taking two sessions, one each in the morning & evening,” Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said.

This is the first time since 1997 that an Indian prime minister will attend the global event. PM Modi will hold an inaugural keynote address and the business community there is looking forward to it.

“First time since 1997 an Indian PM is attending the event. Our PM is holding inaugural keynote address. Business communities there are looking forward to hear his speech,” India’s Ambassador to Switzerland Sibi George said.

Over 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society will attend the 48th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting over the next five days in the small ski resort town on snow-covered Alps Mountains, where the Indian presence will be the largest ever with over 130 participants.

It will be followed by honouring Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, Australian actress Cate Blanchett and legendary musician Elton John with the annual ‘Crystal Awards’ for their respective work towards improving the state of the world.