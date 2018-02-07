PM Modi takes sharp dig at Rahul Gandhi, Congress

New Delhi: Narendra Modi attacked the Congress by repeatedly saying in parliament that the opposition party had no right to lecture the government on democracy.

“In December, did we witness an election or coronation for the post of Congress President,” PM Modi said, referring, without names, to Rahul Gandhi’s takeover of the party president post after an election in which he was challenged by nobody.

We expected the prime minister to speak like a prime minister. Every time, his speech is about the Congress, Congress leaders and Narendra Modi. There are some important issues before the country that he is silent on – corruption in the Rafale deal, farmers…, Rahul Gandhi later told media persons in his comment.

While raising Rahul Gandhi’s promotion, PM Modi referred to Mr Poonawalla’s rebellion, again without taking names: “One youngster raised his voice about this as well.”

Rahul Gandhi was in the Lok Sabha when PM Modi targeted his party, amid loud slogan-shouting by opposition members and periodic cries of “shame” from the ruling members.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the 47-year-old’s now much-talked about act of tearing up a document related to a proposed law to protect convicted lawmakers from a Supreme Court ban on contesting elections in 2013, when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

PM Modi also said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister, had got more votes to become prime minister, a post that went to Jawaharlal Nehru. “…but still who became the first PM of India? And you give us a lecture on democracy!”