PM Modi replaces Mahatma Gandhi on Khadi calender

New Delhi: In a surprise development, the 2017 wall calendar and table diary published by the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC), had a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of Mahatma Gandhi.

Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi founded the Khadi movement in the year 1920 with an aim to boycott foreign goods in a non violent protest against the British.

As per sources, employees of KVIC staged “a silent soul-cleansing” on Thursday at its headquarters in Mumbai. They gathered and prayed before Gandhi’s statue, and later staged a symbolic protest wearing black bands on their mouths. The protestors also demanded reprinting of the calendars with Gandhi’s picture being featured on them.

According to KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, this was “not unusual” and there have been deviations in the past.

The entire khadi sector owes its existence to Gandhiji’s philosophy and ideas and there is no question of ignoring him,he added.

PM was also making an enormous contribution to promote khadi, whose sales had shot up. He said Modi had made at least four references to khadi in his monthly radio address and many other steps had been initiated at his behest, Saxena said.