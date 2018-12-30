PM Modi renames three islands in Andaman & Nicobar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi renamed three islands while attending a function at Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands today.

The three islands—Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island—would now be known as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep respectively, said Modi.

At a public event to mark the 75th anniversary of the hoisting of Tricolour on Indian soil by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Prime Minister released a commemorative postal stamp, coin, and First Day Cover.

He also unveiled a series of development projects related to the energy, connectivity and health sectors. He hoisted a high mast flag and offered floral tributes at the Statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are not just a symbol of India’s natural beauty, but are also like a place of pilgrimage for Indians. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands remind us of the collective resolve of our freedom fighters,” he said.

He said the Union Government is committed to empowering and developing the islands. He said the development projects unveiled today would further this objective in the field of education, health, connectivity, tourism and employment.

The Prime Minister said efforts are being made to make the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as self-sufficient as possible. He spoke of the expansion of Port Blair dockyard, which will enable maintenance of big ships. He called for a report on the condition of rural roads in the Islands within two weeks, and said that once the report has been examined, the Union Government will give whatever assistance is possible.

The Prime Minister said that a new Integrated Terminal Building is coming up at Veer Savarkar International Airport. He said the undersea optical fibre cable from Chennai, once completed, would provide good internet connectivity. He also spoke of development works in areas such as water, power, clean energy, and health.