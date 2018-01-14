PM Modi receives Israeli PM Netanyahu at Delhi airport

Headlines

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived here on a six-day visit.

PM Modi received Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Delhi airport. He welcomed Netanyahu with a hug upon his arrival. The Israeli prime minister is accompanied by his wife Sara.

From the airport, PM Modi and Netanyahu and went to Teen Murti Memorial to pay homage to soldiers who died in Haifa of World War 1. The ceremony marked the formal renaming of Teen Murti Chowk as the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk, after the battle fought by Indian soldiers at the port city, which is now in Israel.

The Israeli Prime Minister, who is the second Prime Minister from his country after Ariel Sharon to visit India in the last 25 years, will aim at boosting diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

During the visit, the two leaders will hold a comprehensive dialogue on a variety of issues.

