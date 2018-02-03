Headlines

PM Modi reaches Guwahati to inaugurate Global Investors’ Summit

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Global Investors’ Summit

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Guwahati to inaugurate the Global Investors’ Summit- ‘Advantage Assam’ today.

The Prime Minister was received by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with other officials.

The two-day event, starting from Saturday will showcase the state’s manufacturing opportunities and geostrategic advantages to foreign and domestic investors.

There is number of focus sectors, identified by state which includes agriculture and food processing, organic farming, bamboo, handloom, textile and handicrafts, inland water transport, riverfront development and logistics.

