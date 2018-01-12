PM Modi ranked among top 3 world leaders in survey

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked at number 3 position as per Gallup International Survey which ranks top leaders in the world.

As the survey, the top position went to French Emmanuel Macron who bagged a net score of 21 points, whereas the second top position was bagged by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with the net score of 20 points.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ranked at 3rd position with a net score of 8 points.

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday congratulated the prime minister for ranking third in the global leaders survey. “Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi on featuring very prominently on the Gallup International’s prestigious annual survey ‘Opinion of Global Leaders.’ This yet again illustrates the faith placed on PM Modi by every Indian and his standing globally”, BJP chief Amit Shah tweeted.

PM Modi attained the position ahead of United States President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi-Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.