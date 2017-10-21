PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

PM Modi raised Kedarnath issue for political gains; says Congress

Pragativadi News Service
Kedarnath

New Delhi: Narendra Modi raked up the issue of Kedarnath because he has to fight the upcoming elections in Gujarat, the Congress said today.

Prime Minister reminded of Lord Shiva as he has to face elections in Gujarat. Everything is timelined for elections. The BJP government is raising these issues because they are going to face elections in Gujarat, Congress leader Tom Vadakkan said.

“Please don’t do injustice to Shivji and Kedarnath,” he added.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed the former UPA government for stopping him as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from carrying out the reconstruction of the Kedarnath shrine after the 2013 flash floods.

The floods of 2013 had made all of us extremely sad. That time I was not the Prime Minister, I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. I came here to do all that I could for victims. But the government at that time asserted that they don’t need the help of Gujarat government for the reconstruction of the Kedarnath Temple, Modi had said.

“But I think the Lord has decided that this work will be done by me,” the Prime Minister stressed.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness over his visit to the Kedarnath Temple, saying he was happy that the revamping of the Kedarnath Temple, which was destroyed in the 2013 floods, was being done by him.

“Jan Seva is Prabhu Seva. From this holy land of Kedarnath, I seek the blessings of Bhole Baba and pledge to devote myself fully to realising the dream of a developed India by the time we mark 75 years of freedom in 2022,” he added.

