PM Modi plans three ‘surprise gifts’ for Nepal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce three separate “surprise gifts” for Kathmandu, Janakpur and Muktinath Temple during his two-day state visit to Nepal starting May 11.

He will announce one of the gifts on May 11 in Janakpur. Janakpur is poised to join India’s Ramayan Circuit.

After completing his official engagements in Janakpur, Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Kathmandu where he will meet his Nepali counterpart Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli for delegation-level talks.

The Indian Prime Minister will announce a ‘surprise gift’ for the restoration of Muktinath Temple. After offering prayers to Muktinath, he is expected to announce a package, either for the temple or building a Hindu religious resthouse (dharmashala) in the temple area.

Nepal had earlier sent three proposals to India on the Kathmandu City Urbanisation project; announcement of a major infrastructure project for Kathmandu valley; and handing over hi-tech medical equipment to a Kathmandu-based hospital, the Kathmandu Post reported.

Foreign Secretary of Nepal Shankar Das Bairagi said the focus of the meet would be on implementing past accords and expediting the agreements signed during Nepali PM’s visit to India last month.

In November 2016, Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee had also announced the construction of two dharmashalas and asphalting of the Ring Road in Janakpur. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s third visit to Nepal after he assumed the office in 2014.