PM Modi, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pay tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to second Prime Minister of the Republic of India and a leader of the Indian National Congress party, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his death anniversary on Thursday.

Lal Bahadur Shastri, one of the greatest Indian leaders, played an important role in the freedom movement.

He led the country during Indo-Pakistan war of 1965. His slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ (Hail the soldier, Hail the farmer) became a clarion call and is still remembered.

On January 11, 1966, he breathed his last in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a day after signing the Tashkent Declaration, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

