PM Modi, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pay tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to second Prime Minister of the Republic of India and a leader of the Indian National Congress party, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his death anniversary on Thursday.

We pay homage to Shastri Ji on his Punya Tithi. His impeccable service and courageous leadership will be remembered for generations to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2018

Homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the paragon of honesty & simplicity, on death anniversary. His strong leadership which ensured India overcome war and food scarcity & his immortal slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ will always be an inspiration for all countrymen pic.twitter.com/EBnlqksiKM — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 11, 2018

"Among the major tasks before us, none is of greater importance for our strength and stability than the task of building up the unity and solidarity of our people." My tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/5SYvcA6sWP — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 11, 2018

Lal Bahadur Shastri, one of the greatest Indian leaders, played an important role in the freedom movement.

He led the country during Indo-Pakistan war of 1965. His slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ (Hail the soldier, Hail the farmer) became a clarion call and is still remembered.

On January 11, 1966, he breathed his last in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a day after signing the Tashkent Declaration, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.