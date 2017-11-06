PM Modi meets M Karunanidhi in Chennai, DMK says no political signal

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on DMK president M Karunanidhi and enquired about his health.

PM Modi was received by top DMK leaders MK Stalin and MK Kanimozhi as he arrived at the Chennai home of their father and party boss M Karunanidhi.

Karunanidhi, 93, is recovering from a long illness and recently made his first public appearance on October 19 at an exhibition in Chennai.

PM Modi was at Karunanidhi’s residence for about five minutes.

PM Modi was in Chennai to attend several functions. His visit to Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram home was announced at the last minute.

The DMK is an ally of the Congress in Tamil Nadu and has been a steady member of a group of 18 opposition parties that have taken on the BJP in Parliament and outside over several issues at the national level national. BJP sees Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK as a natural ally, and DMK sources said there was no political signal in today’s meeting.

Karunanidhi, a five-time Chief Minister fell ill in October last year to a drug-induced allergy. He was admitted to Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital twice in December last year, once for “optimisation of nutrition and hydration” and then due to a throat and lung infection. He had a tracheostomy to help him breathe better.