PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinpig on SCO summit

Astana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana amid growing differences between the two countries over a host of issues, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and India’s bid to enter the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

“I got the opportunity to meet you again during the SCO summit. I am grateful to you for your efforts and support for India’s SCO membership,” PM Modi told the Chinese President.

This is the first Modi-Xi meeting this year. The meet comes soon after India’s boycott of the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) conference which was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PM Modi arrived in the Kazakh capital on Thursday on a two-day visit to attend the SCO summit where India and Pakistan will be inducted as full members of the bloc.