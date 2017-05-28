PM Modi on Mann ki Baat: Waste segregation to be launched in 4,000 Cities

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held his monthly address to the nation, “Mann Ki Baat”. This is the 32nd edition of his monthly radio broadcast programme.

He said through the programme, he had “become like a member of every household” of the country, conversing with “my family” about routine issues.

“We must not treat garbage as waste; it is wealth, a resource. Once we start looking it as wealth, we will come up with new means of waste management,” PM Modi said in his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“On June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the government, in association with the state governments, will launch a massive movement of waste collection in 4,000 cities across the country.”

He said under the movement, separate dustbins — green for liquid waste and blue for dry waste -will be installed in these cities to develop a culture of segregating the two types of wastes.

While talking about the book, he had praise for Akbar, an artist living in Abu Dhabi, who had offered to sketch the topics on which various episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ without taking a single rupee.