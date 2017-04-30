PM Modi on Mann ki Baat: New India not about VIPs but EPI (Every Person Important)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held his monthly address to the nation, “Mann Ki Baat”. This is the 31st edition of his monthly radio broadcast programme.

On Mann ki Baat PM Modi said “New India is not about VIPs, But EPI” – EPI being ‘Every Person is Important’.

“The red beacon had become a symbol of VIP culture which has penetrated deeply into our minds. Removing the red beacon is just part of the system but we need to make a conscious effort to weed out this culture from our minds,” Modi said.

Here some highlights of Mann ki Baat…..