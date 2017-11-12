PM Modi leaves for Philippines to attend ASEAN Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for the Philippines, where he will participate in various bilateral and multilateral programmes, including the India-ASEAN Summit.

On the eve of his departure, the Prime Minister had said that his visit to the Philippines to attend the India-ASEAN Summit symbolises the country’s commitment to deepening ties with the ASEAN member states and the Indo-Pacific region as part of the ‘Act East Policy’.

Apart from participating in the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits, in the three-day visit, Modi would also take part in special celebrations of the 50th anniversary of ASEAN, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Leaders’ Meeting and ASEAN Business and Investment Summit.

Beside this, PM Modi also said he looks forward to having a bilateral meeting with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and will also have interactions with other ASEAN and East Asia Summit Leaders.

Trade between India and ASEAN stood at $ 65.04 billion in 2015-16 and comprises 10.12 per cent of India’s total trade with the world.