PM Modi to lay foundation for Talcher Fertilizer Plant: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: The revival process of the defunct unit of the Talcher Fertilizer Plant is still on headway and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly lay the foundation stone, Union Minister Dharmedra Pradhan said in a press conference after a review meeting held in New Delhi.

Pradhan informed that Rs 30,000 would be invested on the revival of four fertilizer plants at Talcher, Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Barauni (Bihar) and Sindri (Jharkhand) and will get its feedstock through the Gas obtained from advanced technology of Coal-Gasification.

He also elaborated that the Talcher Fertilizer Plant is being revived with an investment of about Rs 8000 crore and the work is expected to begin after monsoon.

Besides the upcoming LNG Terminal at Dhamra Port in Odisha will be the supply centre of LNG to three fertilizer plants at Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni and the revival process of the plants are essential for achieving self-sufficient status in fertilizer production in the country.