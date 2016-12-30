PM Modi launches new mobile payment BHIM app

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched launched a UPI (United Payments Interface) based app called BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) at the Digi Dhan Mela event in Talkatora stadium in New Delhi.

This app is available for download from Android phones. The name of the app ‘Bhim’ is after Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, said PM Modi, adding that the ‘Bhim’ app will empower poorest of the poor and make it easier to transact online.

Only the thumb will be needed to make a payment and not be dependent on the internet, on smartphones, he added.

Nearly 90 per cent of the cancelled notes have been already deposited in banks, which mean that the government’s intention of removing black money may have missed its mark. However, PM Modi will address the country on Saturday evening to discuss the impact of his abrupt demonetisation drive.