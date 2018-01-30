PM Modi to launch Khelo India School games in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first Khelo India School Games at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on January 31.

The Khelo India programme has been introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-root level by building a strong framework for all sports played in our country and establishing India as a great sporting nation.

Khelo India is expected to help scout young talent from the schools in various disciplines and groom them as future sports champions.

Talented players identified in priority sports disciplines at various levels by a High-Powered Committee will be provided annual financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh per annum for 8 years.

The Khelo India School Games are being held from January 31 to February 8 in New Delhi. Under-17 athletes have been invited to participate across 16 disciplines: Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Shooting, Swimming, Volleyball, Weightlifting, and Wrestling. The games will highlight India’s young sporting talent and showcase India’s sports potential.

199 gold medals, 199 silver medals and 275 bronze medals are at stake in the Khelo India School Games. The country’s brightest talent in the under-17 age group will compete in the Games.