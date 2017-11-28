PM Modi, Ivanka Trump to inaugurate Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 today

Hyderabad: The Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s Daughter Ivanka Trump in Hyderabad today.

After the inauguration, Ivanka Trump and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also participate in a panel discussion on opening up of opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, and Suresh Prabhu will also attend the summit.

With the theme of “Women First, Prosperity for All,” a number of leading female voices will speak at various plenary, breakout sessions, master classes, and workshops, including tennis champion Sania Mirza, Google’s Vice President of Next Billion Users Diana Louise Patricia Layfield and CEO of Afghan Citadel Software Company Roya Mahboob.

The summit is being hosted for the first time in South East Asia by the Governments of India and United States.