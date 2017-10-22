PM Modi inaugurates Ro-Ro ferry service in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the first phase of the Rs 615 crore Ro-Ro (Roll on, Roll off) ferry service between Ghogha in Saurashtra and Dahej in south Gujarat.

He launched the first phase at a rally here in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

This is the first of its kind project not only in India but also in South-East Asia.

The prime minister had earlier termed this as his “dream project”.

The service reduces the distance between the two towns from 310 km by road to 30 km, which can be covered in one hour.

There are plans to extend the service to other locations across the Gulf of Khambat and Gulf of Kutch. There are also ambitious plans to connect the state to Mumbai and other southern states by this link.

From Dahej, the Prime Minister will leave for Vadodara, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various developmental and infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore.

Prior to that, on October 8, PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects in Rajkot, Vadnagar, Gandhinagar and Bharuch.