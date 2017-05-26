PM Modi inaugurates India’s longest bridge Dhola-Sadiya in Assam

Guwahati: With the BJP government completing 3 years in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday innagurated Dhola-Sadiya bridge, the country’s longest bridge in Assam.

The 9.15-km-long bridge will reduce the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from six hours to just one hour as the distance will shrink by 165 kms.

It has been built at a cost of about Rs 2,056 crore over river Lohit, a tributary of the Brahmaputra.

The Dhola-Sadiya bridge is longer than the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (5.6 km) in Mumbai by nearly two-thirds.

Construction began in 2011. The cost of the project is about 950 crores. The bridge has been designed to accommodate the movement of Military Tanks.

A 15,000 crore package was sanctioned by the Centre in 2015, for the improvement of road connectivity in Border states. The construction of this bridge was included into this estimate.