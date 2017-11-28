PM Modi inaugurates Hyderabad metro rail

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the much delayed Hyderabad metro rail project.

Besides the chief minister of Telangana, Modi was accompanied by Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Telangana’s IT Minister K T Rama Rao and state BJP chief K Laxman in the much-awaited train’s inaugural run.

The metro will be opened to the public on Wednesday and it will cover a 30-km stretch in its first phase and is expected to carry 17 lakh passengers each day.

The Hyderabad Metro project has been divided into three corridors — all passing through areas with high population density. PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of the project, which covers 24 stations.

The trains will run from Miyapur in north Hyderabad to Ameerpet – a connecting station – on corridor one, and from there to Nagole in the eastern side of the city, which is part of Corridor 2.

Initially, the metro will run from 6 am to 10 pm. It would be rescheduled — 5.30 am to 11 pm — depending on traffic and demand, Telangana’s Technology Minister KT Rama Rao has said. The price of tickets will range between Rs 10 and Rs 60.