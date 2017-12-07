PM Modi inaugurates Dr B.R. Ambedkar International Centre

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Dr B.R. Ambedkar International Centre here and said it would be an important place for research on social and economic issues.

The prime minister also unveiled the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in the lawns and another statue of Dr Ambedkar in the atrium of the Centre in Janpath.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister of State Ramdas Athawale and Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Vijay Goel and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the Centre would play a key role in the dissemination of Dr Ambedkar’s teachings and vision. Noting that the Dr Ambedkar International Centre for Socio-Economic Transformation is also part of this project, the Prime Minister said that this will be an important centre for research on social and economic issues. He said the centre would function as a think-tank for inclusive growth, and related socio-economic matters.

PM Modi added that the government had developed five places related to Baba Saheb Ambedkar into pilgrimage spots.

He added that the five pilgrimage spots — in Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mhow and London — were like homage from the present generation.