PM Modi inaugurates Delhi Metro’s Magenta line

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line connecting Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) managing director Mangu Singh also graced the event. After the inauguration, all the dignitaries, including PM Modi, took a ride on board the Magenta Line metro during its first public run.

However, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was not present at the inauguration, as he had reportedly not been extended an invitation to the event.

The 12.64-km section will significantly reduce travel time between Noida and south Delhi. The train will be open for public use 5 pm onward. There will be ten trains running on the line with two kept in reserve.