PM Modi to Inaugurate India’s longest Container terminal on February 18

Mumbai: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the longest container terminal in the country at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP) on February 18, India is all set to take a giant step forward in terms of enhancing its containers handling capacity.

The JNPT’s Fourth Container Terminal (FCT)’s Phase I has been completed in a record time at a cost of Rs. 4,719 crore and is expected to boost container trade and logistics in a big way.

PM Modi’s inauguration of the first phase of container terminal four comes almost two and half years after he laid its foundation stone in October 2015. The one km long terminal will be able to dock mother vessels and handle the biggest container ships. It can handle three container ships at one go.

The FCT will add capacity of 2.4 million (24 lakh) containers per annum in the first phase and after completion of the second phase in 2022, the capacity will be quadrupled to a whopping 100 lakh containers per year.

The FCT was developed on design, build, fund, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis for a concession period of 30 years with an estimated investment of Rs. 7,915 crore for both the phases.

The FCT will be linked to the dedicated road access and a rail freight corridor and will receive around 350 containers per rake besides provision for storing 1,600 refrigerated (reefer) containers for perishables, agriculture and horticulture produce.