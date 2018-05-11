PM Modi in Nepal today, to flag off bus from Sita’s birthplace to Ayodhya

Nepal: After weeks of hectic campaigning in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Nepal today early morning for a two-day visit. This is his third visit to the country as Prime Minister.

PM Modi will land in the temple town of Janakpur, 225 km from capital Kathmandu. He described his visit to the Himalayan nation as a reflection of his government’s commitment to a “neighbourhood first” policy.

PM Modi’s visit comes a month after Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli visited India last month.

Today, PM Modi will flag off a tourist bus from Janakpuri to Ayodhya. Apart from holding meetings with the Nepal PM and other leaders, PM Modi will visit three Hindu pilgrimage centres on his two-day visit.

Tomorrow, PM Modi will offer prayers at the Muktinath temple, on the foothills of the Thorong La mountain pass. He is expected to announce a “surprise gift” for its development.