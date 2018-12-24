PM Modi in Bhubaneswar to unveil slew of projects

By pragativadinewsservice
PM Modi in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar today to unveil a slew of projects worth Rs 14,523 crore including the inauguration of IIT-Bhubaneswar’s new campus in Argul & 100-bedded ESI hospital.

As per the tentative schedule, the Prime Minister reached Bhubaneswar Airport at 1 pm by Indian Air Force (IAF) flight, where he was received by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Finance Minister Sashi Bhushan Behera, Bhubaneswar Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena, Odisha Chief Secretary AP Padhi and DGP RP Sharma.

The PM then boarded a chopper and reached IIT Argul in Bhubaneswar at 1.40 pm for inauguration of several development projects.

