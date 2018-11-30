PM Modi in Argentina, attends Yoga event

Buenos Aires:Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon his arrival in the Argentinian capital, has attended a Yoga for peace event, an official statement said on Friday.

The statement said Modi is expected to attend a number of bilateral meetings with world leaders during his stay here.

In the Yoga event Modi said all the issues pertaining to global economy, sustainable development, climate change are expected to figure during discussion with the leaders.

The Argentine singer Patricia Sosa’s chanting of “Om Namah Shivaya” and a short Indian classical dance were among the attractions of the Yoga event, reports said.

The Indian Prime Minister dwelt upon Argentina’s interest in Indian philosophy, art, music, and dance. He said the Argentine football star Diego Maradona is very popular in India.

He took the opportunity to congratulate the Argentine hockey team for winning their first match in the Hockey World Cup being held in Odisha.