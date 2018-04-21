PM Modi holds talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed ways to further strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Further cementing a cherished friendship! PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery ahead of the bilateral meeting,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-Germany cooperation, he said, adding that Modi’s visit “demonstrates India’s mutual desire to strengthen the strategic partnership”. Modi met Merkel during a brief stopover in Berlin after wrapping up his visit to the UK where he attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and held a series of bilateral meetings.

It was third and last leg of Modi’s three-nation tour to the UK, Sweden and Germany. Modi’s meeting with Merkel comes after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s trip to India last month, which focused on boosting economic and strategic ties between the two countries. Germany is India’s largest trade partner in the European Union bloc.