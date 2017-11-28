PM Modi hails India’s woman power; Ivanka Trump praises Narendra Modi’s journey from tea-seller to PM at GES

Hyderabad: Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed Narendra Modi’s journey from being a tea-seller to the Prime Minister of India, and also congratulated citizens of the country for inspiring people all around the world.

Ivanka Trump has arrived in Hyderabad for the annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) co-hosted by India and the US.

Fueling the growth of women-led businesses isn’t simply good for our society – it’s good for our economy. One study estimates that closing the gender entrepreneurship gap worldwide could grow our global GDP by as much as 2 percent. The women in this room can help lead the way to close this gap and ushering in a new age of greater prosperity, said Ivanka Trump.

Indian women continue to lead in different walks of life. Our space programmes, including the Mars Orbiter Mission, have had immense contribution from women scientists. Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams, both of Indian origin, have been part of US space missions, said PM Modi at GES 2017.

The three-day summit, from November 28-30, is being held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) and Hyderabad International Trade Expositions (Hitex).