PM Modi greets people on Diwali

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people of the country on the occasion of Diwali. “Deepavali ke pawan avsar par sabhi deshwasiyon ko hardik shubh kamnayien.” the PM tweeted in Hindi. (Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali )

PM Modi even shared an image carrying a message, “Happy Diwali! May this auspicious festival brighten your lives with prosperity and good health and may there be happiness all around.

