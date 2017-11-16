PM Modi greets media fraternity on National Press Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the media persons on the occasion of National Press Day, which is commemorated every year on November 16, and appreciated their contribution to make India a democratic country.

The PM also assured his government is committed to upholding freedom of press and expression in all forms. India celebrated the National Press Day on November 16 as the Press Council of India started functioning as a responsible body overlooking the works of the press as a whole body on this day.

“My greetings to all friends in the media on National Press Day. I appreciate the hardwork of our media, especially the reporters & camerapersons, who tirelessly work on the ground and bring forth various news that shapes national as well as global discourse,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted. “The role of the media in giving voice to the voiceless is commendable. Over the last three years, the media has added great strength to ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and effectively furthered the message of cleanliness,” he wrote.

Modi said the rise of social media will make the press more democratic and increase the public participation. “In this day and age we are seeing the rise of social media and news being consumed through mobile phones. I am sure these advancements will further the reach of the media and make the media space even more democratic and participative,” he stated.