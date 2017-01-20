Uncategorized

PM Modi most followed state leader in world

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Modi

New Delhi: With US President Barack Obama exiting from his post to make space for Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the most sought after leader of state in the world.

Modi has the highest number of followers in social media with 39.2 million in Facebook, 26.5 million in Twitter, YouTube, and 3.2 million in Google+. 1.99 million in LinkedIn, 5.8 million in Instagram and nearly six lakh followers in Youtube.

Notably, Modi’s digitalisation, cashless business and mode of governance has attracted wide popularity and appreciation across the world.

His Mobile App is close to nearly 10 million downloads the most for any political head of state. Through this app Modi attracts suggestions for his government.

Especially use of social media for the propagation of many welfare projects like Digital India, Make in India direct benefit transfer, BHIM app and increase in outreach to the mass has reaped benefits for his government. Recently issues of demonetization and subsequent revolution in cashless economy have also helped increase Modi’s fanfare status in the online media.

Twitter campaigns like #Sandesh2Soldiers, #MyCleanIndia, #IncredibleIindia, #SelfieWithDaughter have attracted huge feed backs from people.

Besides the grievance redressal system, Mann ki Baat have also added to his popularity.

