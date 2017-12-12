Headlines

PM Modi flies on Seaplane from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati river to Dharoi Dam

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today travelled in a seaplane plane from Sabarmati river in the city to Dharoi dam in Mehsana district. He then drove to the famous Ambaji temple in Mehsana to offer prayers as campaigning for the Gujarat assembly elections ends today.

Modi’s seaplane ride, however, came under controversy as it flouts certain safety and security norms laid down for VVIP travel.

The Kodiak 1000 seaplane aircraft that the PM boarded is a single-engine aircraft, while the norms dictate that VVIPs should only travel in multi-engine aircraft. A multi-engine aircraft is a far safer mode of transport than a single-engine one because in the former type of aircraft an engine failure wouldn’t call for a crash landing.

Soon after the PM’s flight, Omar Abdullah, leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly tweeted: “Single engine plan. Foreign pilots, is there any security guideline that will not be thrown out today?”

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi called Modi’s seaplane ride a “distraction” and said the real question is what the government has done for the people of Gujarat in the last 22 years.

Narendra Modi’s much-hyped seaplane ride came on the last day of the campaign for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly election which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

