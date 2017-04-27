PM Modi flags off first UDAN flight; now fly from Delhi to Shimla at just Rs 2,500

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off UDAN – the Regional Connectivity Scheme for civil aviation, from Shimla Airport.

Under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme, flights have begun on Thursday from Shimla, Nanded and Kadapa Airports. The airfare for an hour’s journey (approximately 500 km) on a fixed wing aircraft or for a 30-minute journey on a helicopter would be capped at Rs 2,500, the Prime Minister’s Office has said.

The inaugural flight – flagged off by PM Modi from Shimla was on the Shimla-Delhi route.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has already awarded 128 routes connecting 70 airports to five airlines under the UDAN scheme. On each flight, 50 per cent of the seats would have a cap of Rs. 2,500 per seat/hour. These flights would connect airports spread across over 20 states and union territories.

The UDAN Scheme, a key component of the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP), was released on June 15 last year.